The Barrow County Suicide Prevention Task Force is joining organizations around America in marking September as National Suicide Prevention Month.
In the last 10 years, suicides have continued to grow with more than 48,000 suicides occurring in 2018 and more than 1.4 million suicide attempts, according to a news release. It is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States.
The task force works to bring awareness and education to the issue of suicide not only in America but right here in Barrow County. For several years now, Barrow County has been ahead of the state average for suicides, task force leaders said, adding that in the 10-19-year-old range, Barrow is double the state average.
“Suicide affects us all and is a growing trend in Barrow County,” said Barrow County Emergency Services captain Scott Dakin. “We all must take part in reducing the number of suicides and suicide attempts. Together we can make a difference.”
The task force started offering seminars and education in early March just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. It has utilized social media posts and other ways to get its message out, using the hash tag #connectionequalsprevention.
Leaders said connecting with someone is one of the best prevention methods.
“We encourage everyone to talk face-to-face with their friends and family when they are struggling if possible,” said Barrow County sheriff’s deputy Heather Stafford. “Call them on the phone if you can’t meet up with them. We have to remember that body language is the biggest part of communication. You can’t see the person’s body language through texting or phone apps.”
Citizens are encouraged to get to know the warning signs of suicide and what to do in the event someone they are talking with becomes suicidal. If help is needed, you can contact the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225, the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. If you want to send a text message, you can send “Connect” or “Home” to 741-741.If there is an immediate concern, call 911.
This month the group will be sharing videos from parents talking about how they are dealing with all the stress that is involved in the pandemic right now. They will include ways they connect with others and deal with the stress of the world today.
“It is OK to ask for help when you need it and it is OK to talk about suicide,” said Jennifer Benford of the Barrow County School System. “Talking about it can take the stigma away and make it so people will reach out and ask for help. Life can be hard on us all, and helping each other out can truly make it a lot easier.”
