As the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world and the United States and increases its presence in Georgia, representatives from Barrow County’s emergency agencies are meeting to discuss the latest developments.
The county’s Local Emergency Planning Committee scheduled a special-called meeting for Wednesday, March 11, at the Barrow County School System’s CFIT building (former Russell Middle School) in Winder. The purpose of the meeting is to receive informational updates from various agencies on the virus, according to Barrow County emergency management director Penny Clack.
On Monday night, March 9, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced that there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 (three in Fulton County and one each in Floyd, Polk and Cobb counties) and 11 more presumptive positive cases (three in Cobb County; two each in Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties; and one each in Fayette and Cherokee counties).
As of Monday night, the death toll was approaching 4,000 worldwide with the mortality rate around 3 percent. Out of more than 650 confirmed cases in the U.S. across roughly three dozen states, there were 26 reported deaths as of Monday night. The virus has rocked the world economy and prompted some school closures, including Fulton County Schools on Tuesday, March 10, and the cancellation of various large-crowd events.
Also on Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County was being prepared as a potential location for the isolation and monitoring of patients who may have been exposed to the virus.
No patients are currently scheduled to be transferred to the location, according to a news release from the office.
State health officials reiterated Monday that the overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low, although elderly people and those with chronic medical conditions may have an increased risk.
The Department of Public Health recommends these preventative measures:
•Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
•Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
•Stay home when you are sick.
ªCover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Those who have traveled to areas where are ongoing outbreaks of the virus and develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling as well as those who have had contact with someone suspected to have the virus are advised to stay home and call their health care provider or local health department immediately.
“Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms,” officials said in a news release.
Those who are considered more at risk are encouraged by the CDC to stock up on essential supplies, food and medication and avoid crowds as much as possible.
For up-to-date information on the virus, go to https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
