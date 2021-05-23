A couple of Memorial Day events are planned this coming weekend in Barrow County.
On Sunday, May 30, the American Legion Post 163 in Statham will be hosting the Shepherd’s Men running group for a fundraiser and lunch at the legion headquarters, 1633 Atlanta Hwy., starting at 1 p.m.
Shepherd’s Men run 22 miles to each stop to bring awareness to the suicide rate among U.S. veterans of 22 per day. They also raise funds for the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a comprehensive rehabilitation program that focuses on assessment and treatment for service men and women who have sustained mild to moderate traumatic brain injuries, along with co-occurring PTSD or other mental-health concerns from post-9/11 military service.
The afternoon event will include a meet-and-greet, food, silent and live auctions, vendors, games, raffles and other activities.
On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, the local VFW Post 1187 and AMVETS Post 12, VFW Post 1187, and local AMVETS Post 12 will host a ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives in military service to the country.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the VFW headquarters, 73 Lee St., Winder. Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Ballard will be the guest speaker.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served after the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.