The COVID-19 Community Response Fund, hosted by the Athens Area Community Foundation in partnership with United Way of Northeast Georgia, announced its third round of grant distributions to 16 nonprofits last week, including ones located in and serving Barrow County.
The organizations’ third round of grants — totaling $71,000 — went to “organizations that are providing positive youth development opportunities this summer, as well as organizations keeping kids and youth safe and healthy,” leaders said in a news release.
Grant recipients serving Barrow County included Piedmont CASA, Inc., the Brad Akins YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County. Several other organizations serving northeast Georgia were also awarded grants.
“The upheaval for families with children when schools closed was daunting enough. Without options this summer for educational and positive life skill development, many of our youth will face even more challenges,” said Kay Keller, president and CEO of United Way of Northeast Georgia. “We know that many of our children are missing the interactions with other kids, some are facing unsafe or unstable environments, and many are lacking interactions with positive role models who can focus their attention on their growth and success. We believe these organizations are providing opportunities for that, in spite of the pandemic.”
“Understanding opportunities in education and positive youth development, and making investments accordingly, is one of the most important functions of our work as a grant maker,” added Sarah McKinney, president and CEO of the Athens Area Community Foundation. “The youth in our region need every opportunity to connect, grow and learn. We are pleased to make grants in this round of funding to local organizations providing exceptional programming to do just that.”
The grant deployments were aided through contributions from more than 370 people, organizations and businesses, according to the release.
The fund is still open and accepting donations. Anyone can help by making a donation to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
To make a donation, please go to www.athensareacf.org. Funds will be granted to highest needs areas and to organizations based on data and community insights and assessments, according to the release.
The funding will not be restricted to current United Way of Northeast Georgia- or other collective nonprofit-funded organizations.
