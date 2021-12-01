The Barrow County Board of Commissioners has signed off on a new 10-year local redistricting map that makes a few changes in the six BOC and board of education districts but has little impact on the sitting incumbents.
During a called meeting Tuesday, Nov. 30, the BOC approved a resolution endorsing a new map put together recently by the General Assembly’s redistricting office and requesting local legislation in the upcoming state legislature session that will sign off on the changes.
All current incumbents on the BOC and BOE were kept within their districts. The minimal change made were intended to mostly balance out population numbers. The new proposed districts range in estimated population from 13,849 (District 5) to 13,987 (District 4).
The district lines are the same for both the BOC and BOE. In addition, the BOC chairmanship is a countywide elected office, and the BOE has three additional countywide at-large seats.
During the more contentious recent redistricting at the state and federal elections, all of Barrow County remained in the 10th Congressional District. But in the state Senate, where all of Barrow has been represented by 47th District Sen. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville, the county will now be split between districts 45 (Republican incumbent Clint Dixon of Gwinnett County), 46 (Republican incumbent Bill Cowsert of Athens) and 47 (Ginn). In the state House, Barrow will remain split between three districts — but this time between districts 104, 119 and 120 rather than 114, 116 and 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.