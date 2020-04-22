On April 9, the City of Winder issued a proclamation announcing April as Safe Digging Month.
The proclamation reminds Georgia homeowners to contact 811 online at www.Georgia811.com or by dialing 811 before starting any outdoor digging projects.
April marks the start of Spring digging season, so the City of Winder, Georgia 811 and the Barrow County Utility Coordinating Council are encouraging homeowners to contact Georgia 811 before they dig to prevent injuries, property damage and inconvenient outages, according to a news release.
When contacting 811, homeowners are connected to Georgia 811 which notifies the appropriate utility companies of the intent to dig. Professional locators are then sent to the requested digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags or spray paint. Once lines have been accurately marked, digging can begin around marked lines.
“We join City of Winder mayor David Maynard in strongly encouraging individuals and companies to contact 811 before they begin digging,” said Tabatha Knight, Barrow County UCC chairman and City of Winder regulatory compliance officer. “By having underground lines marked, homeowners and contractors are making an important decision that can help keep them and their communities safe and connected.”
Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, fines and inconvenient outages. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, necessitates contacting 811, leaders state. Installing a mailbox, putting in a fence, building a deck and laying a patio are all examples of digging projects that need a call to 811 before starting to dig.
To learn more about Georgia 811 and the safe digging process, go to www.Georgia811.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.