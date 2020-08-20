The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1187 in Winder has been honored by the national organization for 75 years of community service.
The chapter, which was mustered on Aug. 26, 1945, recently received a congratulatory letter from Harold “Hal” Roesch II, commander-in-chief for the national VFW, and received the Diamond Jubilee Award certificate.
“The members of VFW Post 1187 are a pillar of support for (Winder),” Roesch wrote. “Year after year, you have provided superb public service to others. You provide an invaluable network of service to those who have borne the battle, as well as to their families, and you advance the health and well-being of those who bear the burden of defending our nation and our way of life.
“Your continued devotion to protecting and upholding American ideals serve as an inspiration for all to follow and is testament to our motto, ‘No one does more for veterans.’”
Commander Rick Etheredge of the Winder VFW said the post had planned a large celebration for the anniversary but has postponed it to a date to be determined due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This would not be possible without our founding comrades who started the post 75 years ago and our current members who have kept it going,” Etheredge said.
The Winder VFW currently has 90 members and meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of every month (unless it falls on a holiday) at the post headquarters at 59 Lee St. The next scheduled meeting is Monday, Sept. 14, and all local veterans of foreign wars or conflicts are encouraged to attend and consider joining the post.
