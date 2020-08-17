The response deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census is Sept. 30, and the response rate for Barrow County as of Aug. 13 was 68.7 percent.
The Census Bureau was also slated to begin door-knocking efforts for unresponsive households on Aug. 11, and that activity is also scheduled to end Sept. 30.
Local government officials around the county are encouraging residents to complete the Census because population counts affect federal funding levels.
The Census is available in 13 languages, and everyone can still complete it by phone at 844-330-2020 or online at www.2020census.gov. If someone does not have access to a computer, they can utilize one at their local library or at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder.
Additionally, City of Winder staff members are offering assistance to anyone having trouble understanding the online format or questions.
If someone has a computer or smartphone but needs access to the internet, they can utilize one of the 16 mobile hotspots across the county installed by the Barrow County School System. Those can be found on the BCSS website at barrow.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.