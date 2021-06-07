Dr. C.B. Skelton, the longtime family doctor in Winder, Official Poet of the city and poet laureate of Barrow County, died Friday, June 4. He was 94.
Skelton, a native of Atlanta, practiced medicine in Winder for more than 42 years and was a volunteer with several organizations. He was a musician and singer, author of several books and newspaper columnist, where hundreds of his poems — touching on subjects from his Christian faith, to politics, to humorous stories, to his military service in World War II — appeared as columns in local newspapers, including The Barrow News-Journal from August 2016 until March 2020.
Visitation and funeral services for Skelton were held Sunday and Monday, June 6-7.
Family members had previously organized a surprise appreciation celebration of Skelton at The Landing senior living facility, where he was living, on June 12. That event will be rescheduled at a later date.
A full obituary is available online at barrownewsjournal.com and on page 7B of the Wednesday, June 9 print edition.
