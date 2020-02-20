The voter-approved expansion of the Tanners Bridge wastewater treatment facility will come to Barrow County debt-free following a vote taken last week by the county board of commissioners.
Under the board’s vote at its Feb. 11 meeting, the guaranteed maximum price of the project — scheduled to be completed by April 2021 — is roughly $15.5 million. Of that total, $11 million will be paid for with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds as part of the SPLOST 2018 referendum. The board voted to make the remainder of the money up by transferring $3 million from the county’s water/sewer unrestricted reserves and $1.56 million from the repair and replacement fund.
County manager Mike Renshaw said the transfer would leave the county with $6.6 million in the water/sewer reserves, or approximately six months of operating expenses. That’s well past the recommended best-practice threshold of three months, he said.
The expanded facility will have a capacity of 1.5 million gallons per day with the ability to expand further to 2 million gallons per day by making machinery and equipment changes within the building, county public works director Autron Hayes said, adding that “should last a while depending on the growth rate in the area it serves.”
“Very rarely do you get a new wastewater treatment facility without debt,” Hayes said, thanking the board and citizens for supporting the SPLOST renewal.
Commissioner Rolando Alvarez said the county had shown great management with the project and should continue to focus on minimizing debt on similar projects moving forward. Chairman Pat Graham said the county would get the new facility without having to raise rates or tap fees.
“This puts our water utilities on very sound financial footing,” Graham said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Feb. 11 meeting, commissioners:
•denied a request by Cantsink Manufacturing to rezone 17.7 acres on Manufacturers Court to M-2 Heavy Industrial with a special use for a truck parking and storage terminal as part of a planned expansion. The vote to deny came at the recommendation of the county planning commission and planning staff on the basis that the future land-use map designation of West Winder Bypass for the parcels would not support M-2. John Stell, the attorney representing Cantsink, told the commissioners the company needed the terminal in order to expand its business. Also, during a public hearing on the request, nearby residents to the property raised environmental concerns a truck terminal would pose.
•tabled a request to rezone 14 acres on Highway 211 at Ross Road for eight single-family lots. Graham motioned for the item to be tabled over concerns about the proximity of the closest fire hydrant to the properties. The board will take the request back up at its March 10 voting session.
•received a report on the county’s annual audit from Mauldin & Jenkins. The auditor issued a “clean opinion” for Fiscal Year 2019.
•reappointed Larry Joe Wilburn to the Barrow County Board of Ethics.
•reappointed Wilburn, Tommy Jennings and Tommy Stinchcomb to the Barrow County Water and Sewer Authority.
•appointed Robert Lanham to the planning commission.
•met in closed session to discuss land acquisition and disposition and pending litigation. No action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.