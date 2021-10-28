An Atlanta-based development company has agreed to purchase a portion of Barrow County-owned Park 53 to build a speculative commercial building aimed at attracting a new company to locate at the industrial park.
Following a closed session during a called meeting Oct. 26, the Winder-Barrow Industrial Building Authority approved an agreement with Panattoni Development Corporation to purchase roughly 20 acres at Park 53 South (southwest of the intersection of highways 316 and 53) for $83,000, multiplied by the total acreage identified in a property survey — meaning the actual purchase price will be close to $1.7 million.
Lisa Maloof, Barrow County’s director of economic development, said Panattoni plans to begin working on the project immediately and will partner with the county’s economic development department to search for a tenant. She said the company will also consider a build-to-suit project for a prospective company.
“Barrow County's marketing efforts focus on attracting companies related to advanced/high-tech manufacturing and life sciences/biomedical, among other areas,” Maloof said in a statement. “Our goal is to attract good companies that contribute positively to our community and provide good jobs with above average wages and benefits for Barrow County citizens.”
Panattoni was recently named Atlanta’s largest commercial developer by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and specializes in building speculative and built-to-suit industrial and office spaces for national, regional and international companies in the U.S., Canada and Europe. FedEx, The Home Depot, PetSmart, Bridgestone, Ace Hardware are listed among its major clients.
As part of an unrelated confidential project in Barrow County that being headed up by state officials, Panattoni is seeking to rezone land northeast of the intersection of Bowman Mill and Bird Hammond roads in Winder in order to build almost 600,000 square feet of warehouse space for a specific company that is considering locating to Barrow.
That project, which has an estimated $40-50 million full buildout value, is still undergoing a regional review process and the rezoning request has not yet come before the county planning commission and board of commissioners.
“Panattoni Development is a highly-reputable company with a tremendous amount of experience in industrial development,” Maloof said. “Choosing Barrow County is a testament to our great location in northeast Georgia, skilled workforce, quality of life and friendly business climate. We are excited to see this two-year relationship culminate into a much-needed modern industrial building at Park 53 South.”
Panattoni’s agreement to purchase the land marks the second major development this year for the industrial park that had sat vacant for more than a decade after the county first purchased it. In January, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state economic development officials announced that global home products manufacturer Spring Mountain Center had agreed to become the park’s first tenant and invest $45 million in opening its new headquarters on 106 acres of land on the south side of the park and eventually create 200-plus new jobs. Ground broke on that project earlier this year, and Spring Mountain Center has a five-year buildout plan with the first phase expected to be completed and the first 100 or so employees in place by the end of 2022.
