The following recent incidents were among those the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•A Dacula man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after he was stopped on a John Deere Gator with no lights around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, July 5, on Atlanta Highway near Mount Moriah Road. The man admitted to drinking four beers, and he and the passenger had “ice-cold” beers in the cup holders and two coolers in the back of the vehicle.
•A man was given a criminal trespass warning from Subway and Dollar General on Atlanta Highway for one year. There was no reason given in the incident report.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for driving while unlicensed after he was stopped for a non-functioning brake light on Atlanta Highway near Auburn Station.
•A man was cited for operating a “race car” business and “tow-for-profit” business out of a residence on Oak Ridge. He had already been warned during a previous incident in May and issued a citation for violating the noise ordinance.
•A Covington man was arrested for driving while unlicensed after a traffic stop on Kilcrease Road near Cabots Drive.
•A Loganville man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway near Auburn Station.
•A man reported that his mother was intoxicated, had become angry at him when he wouldn’t give her a cigarette, and he believed she had kicked his cat.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after he was stopped for a non-functioning brake light on Atlanta Highway near Hill Shop Road.
•A Fayetteville man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after he was pulled over for being stopped in the middle of the road in the area of Auburn Park Drive and Atlanta Highway.
•A Lawrenceville man was cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession after he was stopped for driving with an expired license plate decal on Mount Moriah Road near its intersection with Etheridge Road.
•A woman at a Rowan Court residence was arrested for disorderly conduct after she reportedly yelled several obscenities at her neighbors, including in front of a child.
