On Wednesday, July 19, the Wimberly Center is welcoming 24 of Africa’s bright, emerging civic engagement leaders visiting the U.S. for six weeks as part of the Mandela Washington Fellowship program.

{!--StartFragment--}Earlier this year, the University of Georgia announced its selection as an Institute Partner for the 2023 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.