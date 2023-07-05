On Wednesday, July 19, the Wimberly Center is welcoming 24 of Africa’s bright, emerging civic engagement leaders visiting the U.S. for six weeks as part of the Mandela Washington Fellowship program.
{!--StartFragment--}Earlier this year, the University of Georgia announced its selection as an Institute Partner for the 2023 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.
In mid-June, UGA began the six-week Leadership Institute, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, where it hosts a cohort of Fellows to be part of a group of 700 Mandela Washington fellows hosted at 28 educational institutions across the United States.
The cohort of African fellows will participate in a cooking demonstration with Wimberly’s Roots and a hands-on craft activity with the Oasis. The Fellows will be welcomed on the evening of July 19 at the Wimberly Center banquet hall for a potluck dinner and gathering.
The Mandela Washington Fellowship is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), which empowers young African leaders through academic coursework, leadership training, mentoring, networking, professional opportunities and local community engagement. YALI was created in 2010 and supports young Africans as they spur economic growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance and enhance peace and security across Africa.
Since 2014, the U.S. Department of State has supported nearly 5,800 Mandela Washington Fellows from across Sub-Saharan Africa to develop their leadership skills and foster connections and collaboration with U.S. professionals.
After their Leadership Institutes, fellows will participate in the Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit, where they will participate in networking and panel discussions with each other and U.S. leaders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors. Following the Summit, up to 100 competitively-selected Fellows will participate in four weeks of professional development with U.S. non-governmental organizations, private companies, and government agencies.
Funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and implemented by IREX, Leadership Institutes will offer programs that will challenge, motivate, and empower young leaders from Africa to tackle the challenges of the 21st century.
Some of the highlights for the Fellows participating in the University of Georgia’s program will be:
• Collaborating with local partners on community-minded projects in public health, food security and youth empowerment.
• Giving back to the community through service opportunities with Extra Special People and UGArden.
• Sharing their culture with the Athens community at the Africa in Athens event at the Georgia Museum of Art.
The 2023 program at the University of Georgia will be delivered through a collaborative effort of the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development, the UGA Office of Global Engagement, and the African Studies Institute at Franklin College.
For additional information about the Mandela Washington Fellowship Leadership Institute at the University of Georgia, contact Brian Watkins at brianw@uga.edu.
The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is a program of the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and administered by IREX.
