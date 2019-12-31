“How do we make that work?”
Jennie Persinger, the Barrow County School System's testing and data specialist, says that, or something similar, more times than not when questioned about the “pilot” testing project the school system is involved in with nine other school districts.
Georgia has “pilot” projects underway to reduce the number and maybe importance of standardized tests in its schools. If all goes well, a new test could be ready for the 2021-22 year, Persinger said.
Jackson County also is in the middle of those projects.
The two counties are part of a consortium of 10 districts working with NWEA, a not-for-profit organization that supports students and educators by creating assessment solutions.
The group working on the project meets a couple of times per year “face to face,” she said. The group meets several times in a virtual setting.
Persinger takes the lead for the district on the GMAP project.
GMAP is a moniker that combines Georgia and MAP, which stands for Measure of Academic Progress.
Barrow County has been using Map Growth tests for the past several years. It is given three times a year — beginning, middle and end. The tests take 45 to 60 minutes.
Persinger says “marrying” the current MAP test, which is a “formative” assessment, and the Georgia Milestones, which is a “summative” assessment, is complicated.
One of the major factors is the writing portion of the Milestones test — an “open-ended” part of the test that requires more thought and takes longer to grade than the multiple-choice questions from other parts of the test.
Whatever the results of the “pilot” project, Persinger said it will include “some kind of writing component.”
GMAP “is not the test that we’re giving now,” Persinger said. “We can’t just cut out Milestones altogether.”
“The development of GMAP will allow us to use one assessment for both purposes,” superintendent Chris McMichael said by email.
The MAP tests have been given to students three times each year — beginning, middle and end. The tests provide results nearly immediately so programs for students can be altered right away.
Milestones tests do not allow for that. Schools get the results quicker now than in the past, Persinger said, but it still is not soon enough.
Milestones testing is done in the late spring. By the time the results are known, a few days may remain in the school year or school may be over. It is far too late to help students.
That is the most obvious benefit from the MAP testing. Questions are geared to individuals. When it is answered incorrectly, the student gets another question that is a bit less complex.
Teachers prefer the MAP process, Persinger said, because of the more immediate results and the opportunity to adjust an individual student’s learning. In addition, the Milestones test is “a once-a-year snapshot of student achievement at the end of the school year,” McMichael said.
He said the goals are to “develop and implement an assessment system that reduces testing time, provides teachers data they can use to guide instruction during the school year and challenges students to develop the higher-order thinking skills they need to succeed in college and careers.”
Persinger explained that three pilot projects were established by state law and process. One of those ended, she said, when it was “decided that’s not what we wanted to do.”
The results will be sent to the state Department of Education and that will be forwarded to the federal level.
Persinger said the pilot study will include a language arts and math test in the spring of 2021. All students will take that, she said.
She said the testing should deal with “accountability,” which now is done through the Milestones, and the need for data teachers can use in the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.