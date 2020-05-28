The City of Auburn will encourage, but not order, citizens and employees to wear masks while inside municipal buildings.
The city council discussed a mask-wearing policy Thursday, May 21, as Auburn looks to reopen city buildings in early or mid-June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Linda Blechinger said the majority of representatives of cities participating in a recent COVID-19 task force conference call indicated they would require mask wearing inside their buildings. And the initial wording of Auburn’s policy required that, too, but the consensus of the council was not to mandate face coverings.
Councilman Robert Vogel questioned the efficacy of masks and contended that most people don’t wear them correctly, which he said rendered them useless. He said distancing “is your best rule of thumb.” Vogel said wearing a mask — or not — within a city facility should be an individual preference.
“I say it should be by choice and not by trying to force anybody to put something on their face,” he said.
Regardless of whether masks are worn or not, a flood of citizens into re-opened city buildings is not anticipated, according to city administrator Alex Mitchem.
“I think it’s going to be a gradual thing as things improve, hopefully,” Mitchem said.
Mitchem said the city is in the midst of a second phase of re-opening, which would allow for use of the city’s ball fields by reservation for practice (games are not allowed) and city tennis courts for individual use. A third phase, which he said the city could enter between early and mid-June, would include re-opening municipal facilities and the farmer’s market and allowing community yard sales. Mitchem said a fourth phase would begin after mid-June when all levels of the city “would open up to some new normal.”
As the city phases-in its re-opening, the council brought up liability issues. It discussed posting “engage at your own risk” signage at the city parks to warn those who gather in groups at those facilities the dangers of doing so during the pandemic. It also discussed requiring those participating in city programs or group activities to sign waivers, given continuing COVID-19 exposure risks.
Blechinger preached caution as the city moves forward.
“We need to do our best to communicate that it (COVID-19) is not gone, and we still need to take caution as best we can,” she said, “and try to be helpful and cautious with each other.”
CONSTRUCTION MANAGER RECOMMENDED
A city selection committee has recommended BM&K Construction as its “construction manager at risk” to oversee the construction of Auburn’s new city hall facility.
BM&K’s bid of $775,367 came in $15,655 higher than the other finalist, Sun Belt, but its experience building municipality facilities locally was cited as a factor in the selection committee’s recommendation. BM&K has been hired by the cities of Braselton and Jefferson, among others locally, for construction projects in the past.
The city has capped the city hall project budget at $8.63 million, but the construction manager, as part of its contract, will determine a guaranteed maximum price. The construction manager “takes the risk” for costs beyond that, according to Dave Schmit of Schmit + Associates, who was part of the committee.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•reviewed a $49,318 contract with Phillips State Prison for inmate labor for the next fiscal year. The inmate work is free, but the $49,318 fee — an increase of $9,818 from last year — covers the correctional officer’s salary. The city has utilized a prison work detail for a number of years for multiple services, such as grass cutting, road work and building rehabilitations.
•reviewed a special-use permit for an automobile restoration shop needed for that business to continue operation. The business operates at the location of an asphalt company. Multiple council members wanted to ensure that no changing of engine fluids occurs where the groundwater could potentially become contaminated.
•reviewed an amendment to the city’s property maintenance ordinance addressing mold and mildew growth on homes. Vogel expressed reservations with the amendment, saying it would distract the code enforcement officer from tackling more pressing matters, such as junk cars, trash in the roads and trash cans sitting out on the street for weeks on end. “We miss all of that, but we’re going to catch mold on a house,” he said. “I’m a little concerned that we can’t keep up with the stuff we have on the books, and we continue to add to it.” The council agreed to provide a more specific definition of what constitutes mold or mildew violations.
