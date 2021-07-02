Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow has a new interim leader. after bidding farewell to its former president earlier this month.
Sonja McLendon, the Chief of Operational Excellence for Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), is now serving as interim president at the Winder hospital while the health system develops recruitment plans to hire a replacement for former president Chad Hatfield, who stepped down last month to become the first administrator for Northwest Medical Center Houghton, a new 120-bed acute-care hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
Hatfield had been CEO of the hospital since 2014 when it was still named Barrow Regional Medical Center, and stayed on board when it came under the wing of NGHS as NGMC Barrow in 2017.
“I know this was a tough decision for Chad, but it’s an exciting new opportunity for him and his family to start a new hospital in another community he knows well,” NGHS president and CEO Carol Burrell said in a news release. “We wish him the best and appreciate his leadership through many improvements at NGMC Barrow, including being named among the top five small hospitals in the state by Georgia Trend magazine two years in a row. The hospital is now in good hands with Sonja.”
McLendon joined NGHS in 2013 and has served as Chief of Operational Excellence since 2015. System officials credited her with “overseeing continuous improvement, safety, quality and patient experience across the health system.”
“The physicians, advanced practitioners and the entire team at NGMC Barrow are passionate about the people they serve and the care they provide, and I’m honored to spend more time with this community,” McLendon said. “In addition to focusing on hospital-based care, we’re also early in the planning stages for a new medical office building along Highway 316 in Bethlehem. We look forward to sharing more details as that project comes together.”
