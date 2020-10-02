Barrow County resident Kirsten Medlam has received the monthly Hice Headliner Award for October, Congressman Jody Hice’s office announced Friday.
Medlam is the director of operations for New Path 1010, a non-profit organization that provides weekend food bags to children in need throughout the Barrow County School System.
“It’s Kirsten’s passion for the organization that led her to retire from teaching and pour herself fully into the ministry,” Hice, who represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District (which includes Barrow County), said in a news release. “As the director of operations at New Path, she works weekly with volunteers to assemble food bags and deliver them to schools. According to a board member, Kirsten faithfully works behind the scenes — not seeking any attention. She is fiercely dedicated, a hard worker and is an essential member of the team. Thanks to volunteers, like Kirsten, New Path is able to make a difference in its community by working to end the cycle of systemic poverty.”
New Path’s program provides food bags across seven schools and has eliminated a waiting list of students in need of supplemental food, according to the release. To learn more about the program, go to New Path’s website at newpath1010.org.
Hice’s office recognizes “outstanding local citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and strengthen our community.”
To submit a nomination for this monthly award, send an email to Jessica.Hayes@mail.house.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.