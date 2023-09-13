Cliff Day Road rezone to M-2

Cliff Day Road rezone to M-2

The Board of Commissioners granted a rezoning request Tuesday night of roughly 50 acres from agricultural (AG) to heavy industrial (M-2) on Cliff Day Road, paving the way for the development of a metallurgical processing and research facility.

The initial phase of this development entails the construction of a 31,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, coupled with roughly 5,000 square feet of office space. In addition to the rezone to M-2, the proposal required an amendment to the Future Land Use Map, transitioning the property's character area designation from employment/industrial center to 316 junction corridor.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.