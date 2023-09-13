The Board of Commissioners granted a rezoning request Tuesday night of roughly 50 acres from agricultural (AG) to heavy industrial (M-2) on Cliff Day Road, paving the way for the development of a metallurgical processing and research facility.
The initial phase of this development entails the construction of a 31,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, coupled with roughly 5,000 square feet of office space. In addition to the rezone to M-2, the proposal required an amendment to the Future Land Use Map, transitioning the property's character area designation from employment/industrial center to 316 junction corridor.
According to the letter of intent submitted by applicants BRM Industrial, LLC and R&P Holdings on behalf of property owners S. Ernest Vandiver III, Vanna Vandiver, Jane Kidd Vandiver and Ina Russell Ingram, metallurgical processing holds significant importance in industries such as aerospace, medicine, and defense, and the demand for such facilities remains high in this region. The scarcity of service providers further underscores the need for such a development. Notably, BRM has garnered support from Georgia Tech's Manufacturing Extension Partnership in its vision of eventually creating a research, development
and manufacturing hub on this property that conforms with the area's industrial growth potential.
Additionally, the rezoning initiative is expected to attract commercial and manufacturing ventures to the vicinity. This potential influx of new businesses is anticipated to bolster the tax base and present lucrative opportunities for Barrow County residents, fostering economic growth within the county.
The property's strategic location in proximity to GA Hwy. 8 and the CSX rail line adds to its appeal for potential commercial and industrial development endeavors, according to BRM.
The surrounding vicinity comprises undeveloped land, residential areas and planned industrial developments. The subject property has remained vacant and undeveloped for over four decades, according to statements from the applicant.
Back in July of 2022, a neighboring property underwent rezoning to M-2, mandating a traffic study. BRM will also be required to complete a traffic study of its own and implement any needed improvements.
The forthcoming traffic study will address nearby intersections, including those involving Cliff Day Road and Midland Avenue, Harold Day Road, Pickle Simon Road, Midland Avenue and Atlanta Highway and Atlanta Highway and Chapel Church Road. Coordination with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is not needed, however, the finalization of the traffic is required before the issuance of the land disturbance permit.
The facility will rely on private on-site septic tank systems, as it is not expected to be a substantial consumer of water. Currently, the property is serviced by the City of Winder water system.
Conditions with the approval include required deceleration lanes at all entrances, a 25-foot buffer maintained on the property's western boundary and a 100-foot undisturbed buffer on the eastern boundary.
The unanimous approvals from the Board of Commissioners and the planning commission include provisions prohibiting various land uses on the property. These prohibited uses encompass activities such as animal slaughtering, sawmills, tire manufacturing, explosives production, paper and petroleum manufacturing, asphalt production, roofing and tar-related activities, junkyards, scrap yards, solid waste or recycling transfer stations, landfills, cattle feedlots and public and institutional uses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.