A local man is in custody after the body of a woman reported missing out of Gwinnett County was found buried in the crawlspace of a residence at 31 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem, on Tuesday, April 6.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office news release late Tuesday afternoon, April 6, authorities served a search warrant Tuesday morning at the residence and found the body of Kim Mason there.
A man named Adam Heard was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by taking – motor vehicle, theft by taking and probation violation. He was at the Barrow County Detention Center awaiting his first court appearance as of Tuesday afternoon.
No further information was released by the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon, but there are possible additional charges pending “based upon the outcome of the autopsy,” officials said.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Gwinnett County Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the case.
