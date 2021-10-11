Two missing teens — one from Barrow County and another from Oconee County — who had been described by authorities as runaway juveniles were located safely in upstate New York last week.
According to law enforcement officials, James Ethan Dutton, 17, of Winder, and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Olivia Warren of Oconee County, were found near Lyons in the western part of the state. The pair had been reported missing since Sept. 18 and were said to have left the area on their own accord after being seen together that evening.
The Winder Police Department, Oconee County Sheriff's Office, Oconee County Juvenile Court and state authorities in New York collaborated on the search for Dutton and Warren.
