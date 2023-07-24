Authorities are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of Michael Patrick Brock, 53, of Winder, over the weekend.
Brock was last seen riding a motorcycle from Helen toward Towns County before being reported missing.
The Towns County Sheriff's office received a call from a neighboring agency regarding Brock's disappearance, prompting them to check a location on Highway 75 South on Unicoi Mountain.
Upon investigation, the authorities discovered Brock and his motorcycle down an embankment near the mountain's summit, where authorities confirmed he was deceased.
It is believed that Brock was at the crash site for approximately two days before his body was recovered.
As of now, the cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
