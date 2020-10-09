The Barrow County School System received a record $1.69 million in education local-option sales tax (ELOST) revenue last month, thanks to a nearly half-million-dollar boost from the state as the result of a three-year audit that discovered local governments were not receiving all of the sales tax proceeds they were apparently due.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, told the board of education at its Tuesday, Oct. 6 meeting that the school district would have received $1.2 million in sales tax proceeds for September, about $80,000 less than it did in August. Instead, the $494,000 payment from the state gave the district a record-breaking month for a fifth consecutive month.
The Georgia Department of Revenue audit identified an accounting error in which a large company, not publicly named by the state, was sending all of its sales tax money into the state and not to individual counties across the state, Houston said.
Because of the accounting error, the state took a one-time $240 million hit, according to DOR officials.
Despite the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on businesses and a high unemployment rate, income and sales tax collections have continued to be healthy throughout the state, with the direct federal stimulus payments to Americans believed to be helping fuel that. Negotiations between the Trump administration and Congress for a second stimulus are reportedly ongoing, though it’s not clear if or when a deal will eventually be reached.
OTHER BUSINESS
Among other business during Tuesday’s meeting, the school board:
•awarded a contract for high school baseball and softball field maintenance to ACS in the annual amount of $25,236, with up to four renewals allowed.
•approved the purchase of Chromebooks for various schools from low-bid respondent AITA Technologies in the amount of $290.07 per unit, not to exceed a total price of $164,641. The board will vote on the item as part of the consent agenda at its Tuesday, Oct. 6 voting session.
•approved the purchase of ClearTouch interactive panels for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2021 from low-bid respondent TechOptics in the amount of $3,903 per unit, with a total maximum expenditure for the fiscal year not to exceed $977,482. The item will be on the Oct. 6 consent agenda.
•approved the district’s application to the state for FY2022 capital outlay funding for planned renovations at Auburn and Holsenbeck elementary schools and Apalachee High School, totaling about $1.85 million. The state education department’s facilities services unit has entered the application into the FY2022 request and, once the Georgia General Assembly has a vote next spring, the contractual agreements for accepting the funds will be issued to the school district. The item will be on the Oct. 6 consent agenda.
•accepted the 21st Century Community Learning Center Award grant from the state in the amount of $293,532. The grant is for the “Making Minutes Count for Success” after-school program at the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow, where 101 elementary school students will be able to participate in it. The item will be on the Oct. 6 consent agenda.
•placed four policies in need of updating due to Title IX regulation changes on the table for public review until the board’s Nov. 3 voting session. The policies in need of revision are Equal Educational Opportunities, Equal Opportunity Employment, Sexual Harassment of Students and Sexual Harassment of Employees.
