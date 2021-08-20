All three Winder City Council incumbents in the upcoming city election will face challengers, as qualifying for the November municipal elections in Barrow County wrapped up Friday, Aug. 20.
Ward 1 councilman Sonny Morris, who was first elected in 1986 and has typically won re-election without opposition, will face three challengers this time — Matthew Redfern, Melissa Baughcum and Yvonne Greenway.
Councilman Chris Akins, who holds one of the two citywide at-large council seats and is seeking a second term, also will face opposition from three candidates — Stephanie Britt, Beth Speights and Jerry Martin.
And in Ward 3, Jimmy Terrell will also run for a second term and is being challenged by Danny Darby.
The spike in the number of council candidates qualifying compared to recent elections comes after the council earlier this month voted to double the city’s millage rate to help fund the fiscal year 2022 budget it passed two weeks earlier and reduce the city’s reliance on utility fund transfers to help balance the General Fund. Greenway, a former employee in the city’s planning department, was one of the more vocal critics during public hearings held on the budget this summer.
Terrell was one of two council members to vote against the budget and the only one to vote against the millage rate hike after former councilwoman Holly Sheats resigned.
Among Akins’ challengers, Martin was one of 10 candidates to apply earlier this month for the other at-large seat vacated by Sheats. The council is scheduled to appoint her replacement at its Sept. 2 meeting.
SEVEN TO RUN IN STATHAM, INCLUDING MAYOR’S WIFE
In Statham, Mayor Joe Piper’s wife, Janel Piper, is among the seven candidates who will vie for the three at-large council seats up for grabs in November. None of the three incumbents up for re-election this year — Tammy Crawley, Dwight McCormic and Betty Lyle — qualified to run again.
Joining Piper in the crowded field are former Barrow County Board of Education member Debi Krause, who resigned from her board seat in June to run for the council, previous council candidate Scott Penn, Lee Patterson, Parker Elrod, Barnard Sims and Ethan Breazzano.
OTHERS
In Auburn, councilmen Bill Ackworth and Robert Vogel III qualified to seek re-election to their at-large seats, while Taylor Sisk also qualified to run. The top two vote-getters in November will be elected.
There won’t be an election held in Bethlehem, as incumbents Bryan Bell (Post 1) and Tommy Buchanan (Post 5) qualified with no opposition and Dan Wages was the only person to qualify for the Post 3 seat. Councilman Joe Price, who currently serves in the Post 3 seat, is moving out of the town limits.
