Through a collaboration with the Northeast Health District, the Barrow County School System will be holding a coronavirus vaccination event for all pre-registered teachers and staff to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Thursday, March 11, marking the single-largest vaccination event the Barrow County Health Department has ever conducted.
As of Tuesday afternoon, March 9, 1,057 school district employees had booked an appointment to receive the vaccine — including teachers, school support staff, substitute teachers, custodians and student teachers. District officials were still hoping to reach their goal to administer 1,200 doses Thursday at Apalachee High School. Those who sign up are scheduled to receive their second dose April 1. The school system does not track the number of employees who have already received a vaccine.
Superintendent Chris McMichael said in a district news release Tuesday that he was encouraged by the registration levels.
“I am especially proud of the levels of participation in this event, which underscores how seriously and personally our staff take the challenges and responsibilities of living and working in the days of COVID-19,” McMichael said.
The district has been coordinating with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Northeast Health District for several months on a vaccination plan and began pre-registering employees in early February. Gov. Brian Kemp announced late last month that vaccine eligibility would be expanded to pre-K-12 teachers and school staffers beginning Monday, March 8.
Susan Kristal, nurse manager for the Barrow County Health Department, said Thursday’s event will be a crucial step in helping protect the community’s educators.
“I think the planning and coordination of this event is one of the best examples of community partnerships. It is another example of Barrow County Schools’ bold thinking and bold ideas,” Kristal said. “Barrow County Health Department has the will and desire to serve but not the staff required, so the work you have been doing for weeks with volunteers and planning is appreciated.”
Twelve stations will be set up at Apalachee on Thursday for the vaccinations, with each of them staffed by a certified nurse, according to the release. Seven school district nurses volunteered to be trained and to administer the vaccine. There will also be three nurse volunteers from the Northeast Georgia Medial Center Barrow and two nurse volunteers from Piedmont Healthcare in Athens. The Northeast Health District is also providing nurses and staff to help lead the event.
“Thank you to our health care officials who have supported us every step down this new untrod and perilous path since this time last year,” McMichael said. “We are extremely thankful for our school and community nurses that volunteered to help.”
The school system will also provide more than 50 staff volunteers for event coordination. Volunteers will help direct traffic to specific parking areas, greet people upon entry, check in staff with their DPH form and photo ID, guide them to the vaccination stations and support the health district staff with data-entry.
Volunteer health care science teachers and school nurses will monitor staff for any side effects for at least 15 minutes after they receive their vaccine, officials said. NGMC Barrow is also providing an ambulance in case staff need additional medical support on site.
More than 85 volunteers from Bethlehem Church will be on hand to provide coffee, snacks, drinks and lunch for event workers and those being vaccinated. Children from the church also hand-made 44 posters and 15 yards signs with thank-you, support and encouragement messages for district employees.
“We are humbled and thankful for the incredible community support, volunteers, and resources that make it possible for our school staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” McMichael said. “From these efforts, we are confident that we will continue to be able to provide the best learning opportunities for our students moving forward.”
All vaccinated staff will be given a sticker that says, “Vaccinated to save our school year,” which can be applied to a school ID badge or phone case if employees choose, according to the release.
“Speaking for the nine members of the (board of education) and our Pandemic Incident Command Team, I cannot adequately express the pride, admiration, and gratitude we hold for our teachers and all the front-line staff members that are in the buildings, cafeterias, school buses, and online,” McMichael said. “While they see to the care, safety, and educational needs of our students every day, they have also taken the essential step to get vaccinated. Their dedication, hard work, and creativity during this global time of stress and change has been simply incredible. We are so thankful that we are finally at the point in this crisis that we can help to ensure their safety and health further through this herculean effort.”
With the vaccination event going on throughout the day, the school district will hold an online learning day for all students Thursday, as well as April 1 and April 2.
On each distance learning day, all school cafeterias will offer curbside meals from 10:30-11:30 a.m. There will be signs at each school directing parents where to pick up curbside meals. Each meal bag will include a breakfast and lunch. No signup is required. Students do not need to be present when picking up the meals, and proof of student attendance is not required.
Students do not have school on Friday, March 12, or Monday, March 15, as part of a previously-scheduled extended weekend. Spring break remains scheduled for April 5-9.
