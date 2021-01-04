Motor vehicle services through the Barrow County Tax Commissioner’s Office will be unavailable both in the office and online Jan. 13-18 as the state works to upgrade the Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System used by local tag offices to register and title vehicles.
The tax commissioner’s office also will have reduced business hours Jan. 13-14, opening to the public from 8-11 a.m. and then closing for employee training on the new system. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and closed on Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Vehicle owners with renewal dates in January are encouraged to plan accordingly and renew early to avoid delays because the tag office and state Motor Vehicle Division offices will be unable to process transactions during the implementation period.
