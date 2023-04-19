PNK Group, a leading manufacturer of main structural elements for industrial warehousing facilities, is locating to the former Trinity Rail site beside the Barrow County Airport, east of Winder. The company will initially invest $15-20 million in the new project. This site has been a major job producer for the area for over half a century, including Rohr, who manufactured jet engines for Lockheed Martin and later transit cars for the DC Metro, Por-Tec, Thrall Car and Trinity Rail.
PNK Group is building two buildings within the area including the new Archer (vertical transportation of people/ drone taxis) facility in Covington and a building in Social Circle for Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer. The new facilities are expected to bring up to 120 new jobs to the area once they are at full working capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.