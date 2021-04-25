Murder warrants have been issued for suspects in the murder of a Bethlehem woman that occurred last week in Gilmer County.
According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, warrants have been issued for four suspects, and a fifth unidentified suspect is also wanted in connection with the April 20 killing of Rossana Delgado, 37. The four known at-large suspects are Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain; Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville; Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell; and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It is believed that the four suspects, plus the fifth suspect, may no longer be in Georgia, according to officials, who added that Colone may be traveling under the alias, Grace Beda. Colone is believed to be traveling with her minor children. Authorities nationwide have been alerted about the suspects, according to the release.
Around 7 a.m. April 20, the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a residence in Cherry Log. Gilmer County deputies responded and then requested the assistance of the GBI’s regional investigative office in Cleveland after finding Delgado’s body at the scene. She had been reported as a missing person in Barrow County on April 16 and was last seen alive in DeKalb County that same day, according to the release.
Efforts to identify the fifth suspect in this case are ongoing. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Colone, Ayala-Rodriguez, Garcia or Barbosa-Juarez are asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), report the information online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the mobile app, “See Something, Send Something.”
“If you see any of these individuals, do not approach them. Call 911 immediately,” officials said.
The investigation remains active. The GBI and the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office continue to coordinate with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Police Departmen, and the Chamblee Police Department, as well as multiple state, local and federal agencies to locate and hold the responsible parties accountable.
Autopsy results on Delgado’s body are pending.
Upon completion of the investigation, the file will be provided to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, according to the release.
