The Barrow County Museum is partnering with the Crawford W. Long Museum in providing a writing project for Barrow County schools and Jefferson Academy.
As a part of the online learning process taking place during school closures resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, students have the opportunity to write a letter to physicians to express appreciation to them as we celebrate Doctors’ Day, said LeAnne Akin, president of the Barrow County Historical Society. She said students can learn about the significance of March 30 and let physicians know of their importance, especially during the coronavirus situation.
Vicki Starnes of he Crawford W. Long Museum is receiving the letters from teachers via email and will then distribute the letters to area doctors.
Ordinarily, volunteers of the Crawford W. Long Museum deliver red carnations, the symbol of Doctors’ Day, to area physicians prior to the observance of Doctors’ Day. A red carnation wreath is placed annually at the base of the monument honoring Dr. Long in downtown Jefferson.
