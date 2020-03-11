The name of the Statham woman found dead in a house in Statham on Sunday, March 8, has been released.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, March 11, identified the woman as Brittnie Aaron Patterson, 36. Patterson was found dead inside the house at 88 Goldshore Way by sheriff's deputies just after 8 a.m. Sunday. They were called to the scene after a neighbor found a trail of blood from the driveway to the entrance of the home. Deputies found blood stains in the shape of a human foot leading into the house.
An autopsy was performed on Patterson's body by the GBI, but the final report has not yet been released.
Patterson's boyfriend, 46-year-old William Andrew Kinsey of Statham, was identified as a suspect Sunday following the initial investigation and was placed under arrest for serious injury by motor vehicle and reckless driving.
Sheriff Jud Smith said this week that investigators believe there was an altercation between Patterson and Kinsey and that Kinsey at some point struck her with his vehicle. It has not been confirmed, though, that Patterson's death resulted from the injury.
Kinsey remains in custody at the Barrow County Detention Center and may be facing additional charges.
