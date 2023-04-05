Nashville Nights of Georgia is bringing the City of Music to Georgia with top-notch songwriters and up and coming artists in a writer's showcase, allowing the community to experience original pieces and look inside the story behind the music.
The writer's showcase will be held at the Innovation Amphitheater Saturday, April 22 at 6 p.m.
