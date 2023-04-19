National Library Week 2023 is April 23 - 29, and this year's theme is "There's More to the Story," illustrating the fact that in addition to the books in library collections, available in a variety of formats, libraries offer so much more. Many libraries, including the public libraries in Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder, now lend items like museum passes, games, musical instruments and tools. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes and lectures. What's more, library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills and support for businesses, job seekers and entrepreneurs.

"Libraries are more than just books. We offer computer lessons, health information, CPR classes and so much more. Patrons can check out passes for parks, museums, or nature centers as well as access a variety of digital resources from eBooks to career guides. We connect people to other community resources and organizations. We educate and entertain," said Bel Outwater, library manager at Auburn Public Library. Auburn mayor Linda Blechinger said, "The library is the heart of a community."

