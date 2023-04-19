National Library Week 2023 is April 23 - 29, and this year's theme is "There's More to the Story," illustrating the fact that in addition to the books in library collections, available in a variety of formats, libraries offer so much more. Many libraries, including the public libraries in Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder, now lend items like museum passes, games, musical instruments and tools. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes and lectures. What's more, library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills and support for businesses, job seekers and entrepreneurs.
"Libraries are more than just books. We offer computer lessons, health information, CPR classes and so much more. Patrons can check out passes for parks, museums, or nature centers as well as access a variety of digital resources from eBooks to career guides. We connect people to other community resources and organizations. We educate and entertain," said Bel Outwater, library manager at Auburn Public Library. Auburn mayor Linda Blechinger said, "The library is the heart of a community."
NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK EVENTS
Monday, April 24: Right to Read Day
On the inaugural Right to Read Day, visit the library, find a book you love and exercise the right to read freely. On this day, readers, advocates and library lovers are encouraged to take action to protect, defend and celebrate the right to read.
Tuesday, April 25: National Library Workers Day
On April 25, 2023, the nation will celebrate National Library Workers Day (NLWD), a time to recognize library professionals for their expertise and leadership skills in transforming lives and communities through education and lifelong learning. The day also reminds the public that library workers serve as community compasses that lead users to endless opportunities for engagement, enrichment and development.
In both good times and times of challenge or crisis, library workers in all types of libraries serve millions of library users in need of free access to Wi-Fi, eBooks, accurate information and digital social services, playing an invaluable role in supporting their communities.
To support library workers, advocates can post words of encouragement and appreciation for their local library stars at http://bit.ly/librarystar. Academic, public, special and school library patrons can “Submit a Star” by providing a brief testimonial about a favorite library employee. Patrons are welcome to share stories about how library staff has an impact on their lives or community. Each testimonial will appear in the American Library Association's “Galaxy of Stars." Library staff and the general public may also share well wishes over their social media channels with the hashtag #NLWD23 or post messages to the National Library Workers Day Facebook page. All library star submissions will be highlighted on April 25, during National Library Workers Day.
Wednesday, April 26: National Library Outreach Day
National Library Outreach Day (formerly National Bookmobile Day) is celebrated each year on Wednesday of National Library Week and is an opportunity for library advocates to make their support known—through thanking library staff, writing a letter or e-mail to their libraries or voicing their support to community leaders. This day is a celebration of library outreach and the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are. Whether it's a bookmobile stop at the local elementary school, services provided to community homes, or library pop-ups at community gatherings, these services are essential to the community.
National Library Outreach Day is coordinated by the ALA Office for Diversity, Literacy and Outreach Services (ODLOS), the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services (ABOS) and the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL).
Thursday, April 27: Take Action for Libraries Day
Take Action for Libraries Day is a day to rally advocates to support libraries by reaching out to local and federal lawmakers to invest in libraries. Library staff and the general public may also share well wishes over their social media channels with the hashtag#fundlibaries.
HISTORY
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries - school, public, academic and special - participate.
In the mid-1950s, research showed that Americans were spending less on books and more on radios, televisions and musical instruments. Concerned that Americans were reading less, the ALA and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens organization called the National Book Committee in 1954. The committee's goals were ambitious. They ranged from "encouraging people to read in their increasing leisure time" to "improving incomes and health" and "developing strong and happy family life." With the cooperation of ALA and with help from the Advertising Council, the first National Library Week was observed in 1958 with the theme "Wake Up and Read!"
