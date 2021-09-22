Winder-based Come Alive Ministries (CAM) Pregnancy Care Center is participating in the “National Life Chain” from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
People are encouraged to line up along May Street between McDonald’s and past Miranda’s Mexican restaurant for an hour of “non-confrontational silent prayer in support of life and our nation,” organizers said in a news release.
Social distancing will be observed, organizers said.
For more information, contact the center at 770-867-3000 or center@campregnancycare.com.
