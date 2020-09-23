The Come Alive Ministries (CAM) Pregnancy Care Center is participating in the National Life Chain on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 2-3 p.m. The Life Chain will be held along May Street in Winder, starting at McDonald’s and extending past the old Pizza Hut.
Facemasks are recommended, but not required. Social distancing will be observed, according to organizers.
“The National Life Chain is one way we can make a stand for life,” organizers said, “This is one hour of non-political, non-confrontational silent prayer in support of life and our nation. We encourage all of our community to come and join us in this event.”
For more information, contact CAM Pregnancy Care Center at 770-867-3000 or center@campregnancycare.com.
