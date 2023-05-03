The Barrow County Farmers Market is celebrating National Pet Rescue Day Saturday, May 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Animal lovers can stop by and see Barrow County Animal Shelter's adoptable pets and visit pet community resource booths. Well behaved pets are welcome.
