Growing up abroad and traveling across the United States has given Nazifa Cultarevic, FNP, life experiences she won’t soon forget. But by spending the past two decades in the United States, and completing her schooling in Atlanta and Gainesville, she’s grown accustomed to the area – so much so that she’s decided to join the team at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) Family Health Associates in Winder.
Cultarevic is originally from Bosnia but has been in the U.S. for more than 20 years – all of which have been spent in Georgia. She considers Georgia her home.
“I’ve been to a lot of places in my life, but nothing beats coming home to Georgia,” Cultarevic said. “Planting roots in northeast Georgia and working for a group like NGPG might just beat all those travels, though. I’m excited to get started and care for this community.”
Cultarevic earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Emory University in Atlanta and went on to earn her Master of Science in Nursing from Brenau University in Gainesville. She’s worked as a registered nurse, a nurse supervisor and most recently as a nurse practitioner.
When Cultarevic isn’t at work, she enjoys spending time outdoors hiking, camping or working in the garden with her 15-year-old daughter.
NGPG’s physicians and advanced practice providers diagnose and treat multiple medical problems for patients of all ages, ranging from sore throat to heart disease and everything in between. NGPG is honored to care for families when they’re well and when they’re not well. NGPG Family Health Associates is open Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 63 West Candler Street in Winder. Call 770-848-9300 to schedule an appointment with Cultarevic, or visit ngpg.org/cultarevic to learn more.
NGPG is an affiliate of Northeast Georgia Health System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.