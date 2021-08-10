The spread of COVID-19 continued to worsen over the past week in Barrow County, while the county did not move the needle on its vaccination rate.
Another 39 new cases in Barrow were confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 10, by the Georgia Department of Public Health with a rolling seven-day average of 37.7 new daily cases as the county, state and country continue to see the highest infection levels since the winter peak.
As of Tuesday, 466 new cases had been confirmed in Barrow in the last two weeks, a rate of 539 per 100,000 residents. That was the second-highest rate in northeast Georgia, behind only neighboring Jackson County (625 per 100,000).
Area hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also continued a recent dramatic increase. Northeast Georgia Health System reported Tuesday morning that there were 170 confirmed-positive patients across its facilities with 30 more awaiting test results, the highest numbers the system has seen since early to mid-February. There were six patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder, where there were only three beds available as of Tuesday morning, and 52 at NGMC Braselton.
The hospital system’s numbers also continued to back up the assertion from many national health leaders and experts that the current COVID situation is a pandemic among the unvaccinated, as 86% of the confirmed-positive patients at NGHS facilities have not been vaccinated.
And while Georgia continues to lag behind the national average, with only 41% of residents fully vaccinated as of Tuesday morning, Barrow (32%) continues to lag even further behind.
