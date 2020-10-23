Patients in Winder will have more access to same-day and next-day appointments for care at a new family medicine practice.
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) Family Medicine in Winder will open Tuesday, Nov. 3, welcoming Michael Timmel, MD, to care for patients 16 years and older on the second floor of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, 316 North Broad St., Winder, in Suite 250.
Timmel received his medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine. He completed his family medicine residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., and joins NGPG with more than 30 years of experience, according to a news release. He was recently awarded with the Orlando Health Exemplary Physician Colleague.
“NGMC Barrow is fortunate to have space in our hospital so our patients have more convenient access to care,” said Chad Hatfield, president of NGMC Barrow. “It is wonderful that we can offer same-day and next-day appointments with such a qualified family medicine physician, and we are happy to have Dr. Timmel join us.”
NGPG Family Medicine in Winder will provide comprehensive primary care, including routine and preventive health evaluations, sick visits, immunizations and more. Hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 770-867-4146 or go to www.ngpg.org/Timmel.
