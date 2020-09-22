The new interchange at state routes 316 and 81 is now partially open.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 22, traffic has shifted onto the new State Route 81 overpass bridge over State Route 316, and the current roadway is closed. Only two of the full-diamond interchange ramps are currently completed, and the two additional ramps will be constructed in the next 30 days — with a scheduled opening on Oct. 22, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation news release.
Traffic from Winder heading toward Atlanta will use the SR 81 overpass bridge to Carl Bethlehem Road and turn right to follow where it ties into SR 316, then turn left westbound to Atlanta.
Motorists traveling toward Athens will need to turn left at the second light on the bridge to continue traveling 316 East.
Traffic coming from Athens on SR 316 to Winder will need to follow signage and use the ramp to travel on the SR 81 overpass, then turn right toward Winder or left toward Loganville.
“Please slow down while traveling through the work zone,” offcials said.
The $27 million federally- and state-funded project is a full diamond urban interchange providing access to and from SR 316 to the cross road SR 81. It is intended to alleviate congested traffic at the intersection.
The contract was awarded to CMES, Inc. in July 2017.
OVERNIGHT CLOSURES ON I-85
Starting this week, construction activities on Interstate 85 at the bridges over Mulberry River will require double-lane closures in both directions, according to GDOT.
On Wednesday and Thursday nights, Sept. 23-24, the I-85 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed starting at 10 p.m. overnight to 5 a.m. at the Barrow-Jackson County line.
On Friday, Sept. 25, a continuous double-lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. In the event work is delayed, the continuous double-lane closures will remain in place until Monday, Sept. 28, at 5 a.m., according to a news release.
The double-lane closures will allow continued bridge construction operations along I-85 northbound and southbound at the Mulberry River Bridge. A single lane will remain open in both directions on the bridge, however, to ease congestion motorists can use the following alternate routes during the closures, officials said.
The following are the northbound alternate routes:
•Option 1: Take Exit 120/Hamilton Mill Road, right to SR 124 to U.S. 11/SR 53
•Option 2: Take Exit 126/SR 211 right to SR 124 left to U.S. 11/SR 53
The southbound alternate routes are:
•Option 1: Take Exit 129, U.S. 11/SR 53 left to SR 124, right to SR 211
•Option 2: Take Exit 129, U.S. 11/SR 53 left to SR 124, right to Hamilton Mill Road.
Drivers are advised to drive alert, slow down and pay attention when driving through work zone.
