The new pedestrian plaza in downtown Winder will be called The Plaza at Jackson after the Winder City Council approved the name at its Tuesday, May 5 meeting.
The name was one of the top choices in a recent online survey of city residents. Other top choices included Midland Plaza and Midland Square, which paid homage to the old Gainesville-Midland Railroad line.
Council members said during a Monday, May 4 work session that they liked the historical callback but they were worried a name with Midland would create confusion with nearby Midland Station, particularly with public safety and emergency services workers.
Mayor David Maynard said he would like to see markers at the plaza, which would tell more about the history of the rail line.
The plaza, located along Jackson Street, Midland Avenue and Candler Street, and a new adjoining public parking lot, is a roughly $1.5-million project that city leaders have long eyed as a way of improving pedestrian connectivity in the downtown area. The project is expected to be complete later this month.
In addition, a $2 million renovation to Jug Tavern Park, including a performance stage and sidewalks among other improvements, is expected to be completed in August.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the council:
•approved a pair of memos of understanding with the Georgia Department of Transportation related to water and natural gas infrastructure relocation due to a planned roundabout installation at Highway 211 and Old Hog Mountain Road. Under the MOUs, the mayor will negotiate with GDOT for providing the city with financial aid for the relocation. Maynard said the figure currently being discussed is 25 percent. Roger Wilhelm, the city’s utilities director, said the city anticipates spending a little more than $650,000 for the relocations.
•extended the city’s due date for business license renewals and occupational tax certificates until June 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Maynard said Monday he believed that most businesses had already paid their fees.
•approved a revised event permit for the Summer Concert Series, sponsored by the city and the Winder Downtown Business Association. The dates were delayed by a month due to the pandemic and the concerts will now be held Fridays, July 3, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4, from 7-10 p.m. each night in the area of the new plaza.
•approved the appointment of Russell Steedley to the Winder Housing Authority board for a term beginning May 6 and ending May 5, 2025.
OTHER ITEMS
The council also discussed a pair of items at Monday’s work session that weren’t voted on Tuesday.
•The council briefly discussed holding Tuesday’s meeting in public but ultimately opted to hold it via conference call amid ongoing coronavirus concerns. A decision on the work session scheduled for May 21 and the June meetings is expected later in the month.
•Councilman Chris Akins inquired about the possibility of installing stop signs at the intersection of Center and Kimball streets to make it a three-way stop. Akins said the area has increasingly become a traffic cut-through and that he has heard concerns from parents about young children playing in the area. Councilman Travis Singley said the residents in the houses right at the intersection were opposed to a three-way stop because the signs would be right next to their driveways. No decision was made, but Maynard said the city could examine traffic counts at the intersection.
