As Winder prepares to transition to a new sanitation service provider on July 1, the monthly customer rate remains in question.
Over the last ten years, garbage, recycling and bulk pick-up services have been provided to Winder’s customers through a contract with Waste Management.
In addition to weekly, routed, year-round garbage and recycling provided by Waste Management, the city’s current sanitation package offers weekly bulk and waste pick up (leaves and limbs) and street sweeping services for $29 per customer per month.
With its 10-year contract with the city set to expire on June 30, representatives from Waste Management sent a letter informing the city that it would not re-negotiate to serve the city after the service agreement ends.
At the council retreat in early January, the council was presented with four responses to a request for proposals concerning sanitation services. City staff said recycling costs ranged from $28-30 in addition to the base cost across all four bids it received.
In March 2023, the city mailed 5,632 postcards with a recycling survey link to current sanitation customers. The online survey asked if customers would pay to support a subscription-based service to continue recycling. Over half of the 195 respondents said no, they would not pay an additional rate. As a result of the survey, recycling services were removed from consideration to keep monthly rates more affordable.
During the city council’s April 4 voting session, the council approved entering into a professional services agreement with WastePro as the city’s new garbage and bulk services provider and authorized the city administrator to negotiate final terms.
In May, the council postponed the decision unanimously following Councilwoman Kobi Kilgore’s request to have staff consider a discounted rate for customers 65 and older.
Most recently, during the council’s June 6 voting session, Councilman Sonny Morris motioned to approve the FY24 budget to include setting the FY24 sanitation rate at $39.17, as recommended by staff. Morris’s motion was seconded by Councilwoman Shannon Hammond, but it failed 4-2 with councilmembers Jimmy Terrell, Stephanie Brit, Kobi Kilgore and Travis Singley opposed.
For now, the customer sanitation rate will remain at $29 for garbage, bulk, leaf and limb pick-up and street sweeping.
Meanwhile, the city’s contract with ESG, which provides leaf and limb pick-up and street sweeping services, also terminates on June 30. These services will be brought in-house and managed by the public works department beginning July 1.
SANITATION FUND FY24
As per state law, sanitation services are budgeted and accounted for in their own enterprise fund. They are kept separate from all other services, revenues and expenditures.
Revenues in this fund are unknown at this time as the amount is determined by the customer rate.
Expenditures for this fund in FY24 total $2,979,667, which is up by over $1 million compared to FY23.
This increase is due to the cost of professional services, which in FY23 accounted for the Waste Management contract with the city at approximately $832,656, or $11 per customer per month, plus ESG contract prices of $407,280 for leaf and limb pick-up and $81,120 for street sweeping services.
Professional services in FY24 include the newly signed WastePro contract at a price not to exceed $1.8 million, or $22.80 per customer per month.
Other increases include personnel costs, which jumped from $50,885 to $304,636 from FY23 to FY24, as well as equipment repair and maintenance, landfill fees and depreciation.
The unrestricted net position of the sanitation fund at the end of FY24 is projected to be $1,427,379.
THE DECISION
Council’s options for using the projected unrestricted net position are:
Maintaining the net position in the sanitation fund for future needs
Restricting some or all of the net position for future debt and/or capital purchases
Restricting some or all of the net position for equipment and facilities that would be necessary for eliminating all contract services in this fund
Transfer some or all of the net position to the general fund
Reducing the initial rate increase for sanitation services for customers
According to city staff, to “break even,” meaning generating enough annual revenue to meet the projected expenditures for FY24, the recommended customer rate is $39.17.
A rate less than $39.17 per customer per month would require expenditures to be supported by the net position of the fund and decrease the city’s savings account, according to a staff report.
