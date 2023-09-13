Christine Bogenrieder, Statham’s newest council member, was sworn in Thursday evening during the city council’s September work session. Bogenrieder replaces former councilwoman Debi Krause, who resigned her seat to run for mayor.
Bogenrieder is the owner of Along the Line Antiques in Statham.
There will be no special-called election on Nov. 7, as Bogenrieder was the only contender for the vacated seat.
City council members Thursday discussed possible American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded projects for the city of Statham. Statham has about $1,060,000 to spend on government projects throughout the city that require repair, maintenance or construction. Councilman Gary Venable suggested scoping the water and sewer lines at Statham Elementary School, to determine whether the pipes are still in good repair.
Councilwoman Hattie Thrasher stated that she would like to see city parks cleaned up and structures repaired, including Hillman-Rainwater Park.
