Statham residents voted for a change in power and they got one.
New mayor Joe Piper has been in office two months and has abolished the city administrator’s job, fired a city clerk, hired a former clerk and hired a new police chief. He also hired an accountant, April Plank, who was briefly Hoschton’s city manager and formerly worked as Winder's city clerk.
He has taken full advantage of the city’s strong-mayor form of government. Under Statham’s city charter, the mayor is the chief administrative officer of the town.
“I promised the citizens I’d be a working mayor,” Piper said Feb. 20 in his small office in the rear of city hall. Piper said he is at city hall, or working, from about 7:30 a.m. to about 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“I said I did not want one (an administrator),” Piper said.
He asked the city council to eliminate the position and it did in January. Michelle Irizarry was administrator for a bit more than a year and Mai Chang, who was the city clerk, moved into that position in 2019.
Piper replaced Robert Bridges as mayor, who served for more than 20 years and was a city official for about 30 years. Bridges was on the council before he was mayor.
The most visible change may be that Piper takes questions from the audience at every meeting of the council.
The council had a policy of listening to speakers for up to five minutes, if they were on the agenda, and limiting it to three speakers. Piper pronounced that policy "silly" and charged that speakers were chosen for their views — whether they agreed with the prevailing council sentiment.
Piper recognizes anyone who puts up his or her hand for a question or comment. He said he wants to hear comments from residents. Otherwise, he said, the council may or may not know what decisions to make.
The city will have a public forum at 7 p.m. March 9 to hear residents’ comments about city properties and buildings. The council held a brief closed session on that topic at its Feb. 13 work session.
Council member Betty Lyle complained at the last meeting that Piper hired Plank without the personnel committee participating. Piper made no apologies.
“Those committees died Dec. 31,” he declared. “It’s his discretion (the mayor’s)” to have committees or not, he said.
The committees were appointed by Bridges and Piper has not appointed council members. He indicated if council members can meet on his schedule, they can be included. If not, they won’t, he implied.
Piper noted the council has approval rights for department heads, but not on other city employees.
He said police officer John Wood is no longer part of the department. He said Wood turned in a letter of resignation after the Feb. 18 council meeting when he had a public dispute with Catherine Corkren. Piper said Chief Ira Underwood told Wood he was out when he turned in the resignation.
The chief and three officers make up the department now, he said, but Underwood told the audience at the Feb. 13 meeting that he has some qualified applicants for jobs.
The new mayor also said he is talking with Jordan McDaniel, director of the city’s water department, and Jerry Hood, city consultant from EMI, about the water supply.
He said the three have talked with similar municipalities — in size and shallow reservoirs — to explore alternatives.
“We have to try something,” Piper said. He said the taste and smell of water, sometimes, are problems.
The mayor said he first thought it would take six months to “straighten out” city operations. That has changed in his two months to one year, he said.
“I fully expected to run into a lot of resistance,” Piper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.