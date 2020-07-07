The Barrow News-Journal won six awards from the Georgia Press Association for its coverage in 2019 among weekly newspapers of similar size across the state.
The News-Journal won first place for best lifestyle coverage in the GPA Better Newspaper Contest and also took second place for best sports section in Division F.
Editor Scott Thompson won three awards, taking second place for best serious column, second place for best sports feature story and third place for best editorial page.
Also, former editor and contributor Chris Bridges took third place for best sports column.
There were 550 awards presented in 46 categories to 39 newspapers by the GPA. Judging was done by members of the Tennessee Press Association in March. A total of 62 newspapers entered at least one category in this year’s contest.
The GPA canceled its annual convention, where awards are traditionally handed out in early June, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards were recently announced electronically.
