As coronavirus case numbers in the area continued at record levels in the past week, Northeast Georgia Health System leaders warned another post-holiday spike could force the hospital system to start rationing care.
“We’re struggling to find staff and space to care for people, and our frontline workers are exhausted,” Dr. Clifton Hastings, chief of medical staff for Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC), said last week. “If COVID (-19) cases continue to increase, we may be forced to start making decisions about who we can treat effectively and who we have to send elsewhere or turn away. That’s a decision no physician should have to make, and a situation no one in our community should have to face.”
On Nov. 24, two days before Thanksgiving, NGHS hospitals — including NGMC Barrow in Winder and NGMC Braselton — and long-term care facilities were treating a combined 133 COVID-positive patients. That total, updated daily on the system’s website, has more than doubled in the past month and was up to a record 322 on Tuesday, Dec. 29, with 58 other patients awaiting test results.
There were 15 COVID-positive patients being treated at NGMC Barrow as of Tuesday morning — after the daily total reached 20 for the first time on Christmas Day — and a record-high 72 at NGMC Braselton, where many critical patients from Barrow are sent, since the system began publishing the daily data in April.
No beds were available Tuesday morning at NGMC Barrow, only four ICU beds were available in Braselton, and there were no ICU beds available at the system’s flagship hospital in Gainesville.
The death toll of patients at NGHS facilities from COVID-19 also rose sharply from 516 on Dec. 22 to 548 as of Tuesday morning, and the seven-day average percentage of tests administered at the facilities that have returned positive has increased from 16 percent on Nov. 24 to 30.3 percent on Tuesday, crossing the 30-percent threshold for the first time.
“Early in the pandemic, we learned that limiting some services and expanding others can create additional space to care for patients — which we’ve continued to do — but we’re still faced with the challenge of maintaining enough qualified physicians and nurses to provide high-quality care,” said Dr. John Delzell, COVID-19 incident commander for NGHS. “We’re extremely thankful for the staffing support the state has supplied, and we will continue to request additional help, but hospitals across the state all need those same resources.”
NGHS received nearly 5,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17 and has vaccinated approximately 2,000 frontline workers during the past week. system also received around 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 23, and more shipments are expected in early January, according to officials.
“It’s important to remember that vaccination isn’t a magic bullet that will end the pandemic immediately,” said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, NGMC’s medical director of infectious disease medicine. “People are tired of hearing this, but the best way to protect yourself, the people you love and your community this holiday season is to not visit family and friends outside your household, or take precautions if you do.”
NGHS is offering holiday tips, vaccine information and other information resources about COVID-19 at nghs.com/COVID.
Much of the health system’s strain has come from Hall County, which ranks in the top five in total confirmed cases, cases per 100,000 people and hospitalizations and in the top 10 in total deaths since the start of the pandemic. But other counties in the northeast Georgia region, including Barrow, Jackson and Gwinnett, appear in the top 30 among at least some of those categories.
Barrow has seen an alarming rate of 879 new cases per 100,000 people the last two weeks, including a daily record of 87 new cases reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Dec. 24. The county’s cumulative total of cases stood at 4,675 as of Tuesday afternoon — 70 new cases were reported Tuesday — with a seven-day moving average of 53.9 new cases per day. At least 66 county residents have died from COVID-19, with the most recently reported death by the DPH occurring on Christmas Day.
Of the results of tests administered in the county that came back Monday, 34.1 percent were positive (a daily record), and the seven-day average on Tuesday was at a high mark of 26.4 percent.
