Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) has been named the 19th most trusted healthcare brand in the nation by Monigle, a brand consultancy firm that recognizes healthcare organizations that are outstanding at earning trust and loyalty each year.
Monigle’s Humanizing Brand Experience report evaluated more than 200 health systems across the nation based on various factors – including brand reputation, patient satisfaction, quality of care and community engagement. The survey had more than 25,000 respondents who were the healthcare decision-makers for their household, received medical care in the past two years and had health insurance.
“This recognition demonstrates that we are true to our mission of improving the health of our community in all we do,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. “I know our teams across NGHS – including Northeast Georgia Physicians Group and Georgia Heart Institute – work tirelessly to build relationships within our community, so I’m happy to see our patients trust that we are here for them. I couldn’t be more proud or humbled to be ranked among a group of such respected health systems.”
Other health systems in the top 20 included Emory Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Oschner Health, Baptist Health System and Duke Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.