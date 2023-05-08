NGMC Barrow awarded top patient safety rating

When patients go to the hospital, they should be able to trust that their safety is at the forefront of every provider’s mind. At Northeast Georgia Medical (NGMC) Barrow, patients can rest assured that’s the case, as the hospital recently received an “A” Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group – a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.
“Providing safe, high-quality care to the people of our community is our top priority, and our physicians and staff are committed to continuously improving our processes to better serve our community,” said Sonja McLendon, interim president of NGMC Barrow. “We are honored to be recognized for this exceptional care."
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a letter grade to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
NGMC Barrow earned this Hospital Safety Grade while providing emergency care, surgery, orthopedics, heart care, imaging/radiology, laboratory services, pulmonary rehabilitation, wound healing, stroke care and more to the Barrow community. Since joining Northeast Georgia Health System in 2017, NGMC Barrow has also been recognized as one of the “Top 5 Small Hospitals” in the state by Georgia Trend magazine; earned designation as a Primary Stroke Treatment Center; added 3D mammography to better detect breast cancer and ranked by Press Gainey in the top 5% of healthcare providers driving employee engagement.
