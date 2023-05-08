NGMC Barrow awarded top patient safety rating

Pictured (from left): Yolanda Oakley, director of Inpatient Care and Emergency Services NGMC Barrow; Kathy Godfrey, director of Quality and Accreditation; Sonja McLendon, interim president NGMC Barrow; Angie Mallory, director of Patient Safety; Chris Tenold, director of Patient Experience; Sunita Singh, public relations manager NGMC Barrow; and Dr. Larry Dudas, medical drector of Patient Safety and Quality.

When patients go to the hospital, they should be able to trust that their safety is at the forefront of every provider’s mind. At Northeast Georgia Medical (NGMC) Barrow, patients can rest assured that’s the case, as the hospital recently received an “A” Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group – a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

“Providing safe, high-quality care to the people of our community is our top priority, and our physicians and staff are committed to continuously improving our processes to better serve our community,” said Sonja McLendon, interim president of NGMC Barrow. “We are honored to be recognized for this exceptional care."

