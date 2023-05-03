Patients, visitors and staff alike have all seen Chef Juan Turner’s work at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow – whether they’ve known it or not. Chef Juan, director of nutritional services at NGMC Barrow, has spent his years creating menus for the hospital, cooking up meals for everyone around and educating patients on healthy choices. Because of this work, Chef Juan was recently recognized as the Nutritional Wellness Champion of the Year by Help for Healthcare Professionals (HHCP).
“I didn’t go into this line of work expecting an award,” Chef Juan said. “But being recognized like this is such an honor, and it really shows the dedication the whole nutrition team at NGMC Barrow has to patients and visitors we see here. This is our community, and we care so much about the health of each and every person who walks through these doors.”
Chef Juan has dedicated his life to all aspects of the culinary profession, making an impact not only on healthcare, but on the business and professional community, too. He has catered meals for the Rotary Club of Winder’s weekly meetings and Barrow County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Women in Business meetings.
Chef Juan takes pride in showing and talking about healthy living and healthy food habits with these business leaders, but especially to patients at NGMC Barrow and others in the community.
Chef Juan serves on the Advisory Committee of Wimberly’s Roots, and as a mentor and coach at the Brad Akins branch of the YMCA of Georgia’s Piedmont.
Apart from Chef Juan, Erine Raybon-Rojas, MD, a critical care provider with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, won the Physician of the Year award from HHCP. This award honors a physician who consistently achieves high standards in the practice of medicine and demonstrates their commitment to patient care through continuing medical education.
