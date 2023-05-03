NGBC Barrow's Chef Juan wins Nutritional Wellness Champion of the Year Award

Juan "Chef Juan" Turner (pictured on right) with the Nutritional Wellness Champion of the Year Award.

Patients, visitors and staff alike have all seen Chef Juan Turner’s work at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow – whether they’ve known it or not. Chef Juan, director of nutritional services at NGMC Barrow, has spent his years creating menus for the hospital, cooking up meals for everyone around and educating patients on healthy choices. Because of this work, Chef Juan was recently recognized as the Nutritional Wellness Champion of the Year by Help for Healthcare Professionals (HHCP).

“I didn’t go into this line of work expecting an award,” Chef Juan said. “But being recognized like this is such an honor, and it really shows the dedication the whole nutrition team at NGMC Barrow has to patients and visitors we see here. This is our community, and we care so much about the health of each and every person who walks through these doors.”

