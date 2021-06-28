For the first time ever, the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce has given its top award of the year to a group of people rather than an individual.
The chamber awarded the “Shining Star” award to the staff of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow during its 74th annual awards dinner and celebration Friday, June 25, at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch. The hospital was recognized for its efforts in the community during the coronavirus pandemic, and several employees were on hand to accept the award.
“Risking their lives daily, the staff at NGMC Barrow went above and beyond to ensure the health of Barrow County citizens came first,” chamber officials said in a news release.
The chamber also recognized another hospital Friday night, presenting Piedmont Athens Regional with its Large Business of the Year award.
Peachtree Tooling of Braselton was named Small Business of the Year. Sam Bush of Orkin Pest Control received the Ambassador of the Year award, Joan Mathews of the Winder Fire Department received the Community Service Award, and Dr. Lewis Petree of Petree and Siebert Family Dentistry was named Citizen of the Year.
During the event, Chad Hatfield, CEO and president of NGMC Barrow, regional vice president of hospital operations for Northeast Georgia Health System and chamber chairman, announced he was stepping down as he is leaving Georgia to become the CEO of a new hospital in Arizona. Sonja McLendon is taking over for Hatfield as acting president at the hospital.
Chris Maddox of Renasant Bank will take over for Hatfield as chamber chairman and received the symbolic cannonball and gavel at Friday’s banquet.
