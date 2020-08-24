Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, 316 North Broad St., Winder, will host a community blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
All donors will receive a $20 VISA gift card.
Donors are required to wear masks and will be screened for COVID-19 antibodies after their donation is completed. This is not a diagnostic test, and positive results do not confirm infection or immunity, leaders said.
To make an appointment, sign up at https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/150868.
