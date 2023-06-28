Patients in north Georgia now have another reason to trust Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) when emergency pain and addiction care are needed. NGMC Gainesville and NGMC Lumpkin are the first hospitals in the state to become accredited by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in Pain and Addiction Care in the Emergency Department (PACED).
PACED accreditation recognizes emergency departments with a comprehensive program to provide optimal care for patients suffering from pain and/or addiction using progressive treatment, protocols, training and resources. NGMC Gainesville achieved Gold Level PACED accreditation, and NGMC Lumpkin achieved Silver Level.
